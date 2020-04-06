Directorate of Cashew Research issues advisory to farmers

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
Mangaluru, April 6
The Directorate of Cashew Research (DCR) at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district has issued advisories on cashew nut collection and nursery operations during the lockdown period.
For collection of cashew nuts and cashew apples, the DCR advisory said that only healthy persons should be engaged after reasonable enquiry about his / her exposure to Covid-19 to avoid him / her acting as carrier of the virus and spreading the disease.
It urged the cashew growers to wash the collected nutswith water, dry them in open sunlight for three-four days, and finally to store the same in gunny bags in well-ventilated dry rooms for sale at a later stage.
At least four to five feet spacing should be maintained between the persons picking the cashew nuts.
Regarding nursery operations, the advisory said operations such as bag filling and sowing of seeds for raising root stocks can be initiated while observing all necessary precautions against corona infestation.
Pruning can be attended to in the early fruiting varieties, particularly in scion banks for production of more healthy scion sticks, it said.
The DCR has also asked the farmers to take necessary measures such as use of masks throughout the field operation and during travel to and from the field, and to wash hands thoroughly with soap at regular intervals.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...