Distress sale of imported onions under way

Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Best of an iconic phone for less
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
The great Indian fire sale is under way. The goods are not mobile phones hawked on e-commerce sites, but imported yellow onions from Turkey at a distress sale price of ₹10 per kg. MMTC Ltd is conducting the distress sale with the help of Nafed.
An investigation by BusinessLine has disclosed that the two Central government agencies are offering the yellow bulbs at the wholesale price of ₹10 a kg to State governments and other buyers ready to lift the stocks from the holding areas near JNPT and Mumbai port.
The wholesale price at Lasalgaon onion market was ₹1,780 per quintal (100 kg), which works out to ₹17.80 per kg, on Saturday. Lasalgaon market is the bench for onion prices in the country.
On February 5, MMTC decided to sell off 375 tonnes of Turkish onions on ‘as is where is’ basis, which in trade parlance means the seller takes no guarantee of the quality of the product. The goods are held at a Container Freight Station (CFS) near the JNPT port. MMTC has asked the bidders to keep their bids valid till 5.30 pm today.
Nafed (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd), the national agency for marketing of agricultural produce, is also doing the sale on behalf of MMTC.
A Nafed official told BusinessLine that 10,000 tonnes of Turkish onions were available on tap at the CFS near the two ports for State government buyers. MMTC had purchased the onions on behalf of the Centre. The shipments arrived in the last 30 days or earlier.
After last year’s excess monsoon rains destroyed the onion crop in Nashik area of Maharashtra, which has the largest cultivable area under onion in the country, prices started to spike on fears of reduced arrival.
After August 14, modal prices started to increase and by December 16, it had reached ₹8,625 per quintal, which was ₹86 per kg, while in major retail markets such as Mumbai and Delhi, prices jumped to ₹150 to 170 per kg. After January the prices started to taper down due to regular arrival of local onions.
To keep the seething consumers’ sentiments in check, the Centre jumped in the fray late October and had asked MMTC to start importing onion. But even as the onion laden containers were being unloaded in January, the domestic arrivals in APMC markets spiked, leaving MMTC and Nafed with huge stocks, some of which have started rotting.
When BusinessLine contacted the MD of Nafed, his office in an email reply said that since MMTC was the designated agency for import onions, it should be approached for the details.
In spite of repeated efforts, MMTC top management was not available for comments on the distress sales of onions and the total volume of imported onions, which has become unfit for human consumption.
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
The Budget 2020, set against the complex backdrop of a slowing Indian economy, has proven to be an incremental ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...