Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:06:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Dhing(ASM)25.00-3.85372.0024000240004.35
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)15.00-6.25392.001550016000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.60-76.12714.00810081009.46
Mahua
Ramanujganj(Cht)25.00-84.38770.002020-
Udaipura(Raj)7.40-73.57268.6018501850-
Lalitpur(UP)2.50-28.57140.40450040607.14
Published on October 10, 2019
TOPICS