Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:43:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)20.00-42.86190.001500015000-
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)17.006.25632.001800018000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.90-7047.20840085457.35
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.80-95.15797.20850080005.59
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)30.0036.36660.4018501850-
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11226.004645465014.41
Surajpur(Cht)3.105517.0022002500-
Published on November 28, 2019
