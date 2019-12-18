Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 18-12-2019 05:11:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)50.00NC655.001500015000-
Hailakandi(ASM)8.00-11.11118.001400014000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)11.50228.57850.0080008550-4.19
Lakhani(Guj)0.80-1.607625--
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.0011.11269.20455045253.41
Published on December 18, 2019
TOPICS