Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 12-06-2020 03:25:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Holalkere(Kar)33.0094.12100.002192537310-25.69
Shillong(Meh)9.0050300.00155001500014.81
Niuland(Nag)2.50-16.6718.0026002600-
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)8.006.6787.002100034500-12.50
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)47.4051.92559.40995098504.74
Siddhpur(Guj)0.53-92.0556.40423710805-
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)100.30301.21480.2018001800-
Gharghoda(Cht)5.00-77.2754.0032003200-
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-22.2299.0025602560-37.56
Published on June 12, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.