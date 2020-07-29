Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 29-07-2020 06:18:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Puttur(Kar)271.00-542.0014250--
Manjeswaram(Ker)20.00207.69721.00325503255035.06
Siddapur(Kar)12.00-36.84254.002729925709-
Sringeri(Kar)10.00-20.0034954--
Madikeri(Kar)7.007522.003085324334-
Honnavar(Kar)5.00-10.0020200--
Mangalore(Kar)5.00-16.6760.002600020000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)14.00233.33974.40108001045045.95
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)8.50-15271.0033503250-10.67
Dongargarh(Cht)7.00-32.0437.0030002500-
Pathalgaon(Cht)5.00NC20.0030003000-
Published on July 29, 2020
