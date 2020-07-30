Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 30-07-2020 05:45:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.80-65.71984.00112801080052.43
Dhanera(Guj)0.60-86.6710.20104278587-
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)11.201801604.6018001800NC
Lalitpur(UP)9.005.88289.0034003350-9.33
Published on July 30, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.