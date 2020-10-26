Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 26-10-2020 05:59:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.10-56.381302.40117001190542.68
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.20-2.4041800--

Published on October 26, 2020
