Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 08-01-2020 04:20:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Mumbai(Mah)25.00-64.29190.00100000100000NC
Mangalore(Kar)8.00NC32.0090009000-
DryGrapes
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC17.002100021000-
Published on January 08, 2020
TOPICS