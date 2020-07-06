Edible oil players oppose Consumer Affairs Ministry’s advisory banning re-use of tin containers

Providing clients with a complete suite of services
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
Following the Centre’s advisory to States banning re-use of tin and plastic containers for edible oil sale, trade body Saurashtra Oil Mills Association (SOMA) has raised an objection, terming the Ministry of Consumer Affairs’ diktat impractical, pushing up costs and favouring the tinplate makers.
In a letter to Nitin Patel, Deputy Chief Minister – Gujarat, Sameer Shah, President, SOMA, said, “This is an impractical decision. This will push up the cost of new tin containers due to sudden spurt in demand against its supply as there are only three-four tinplate manufacturers in the country.”
Shah also alleged that the decision by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs appeared to be lacking logic and seems to have been taken under the influence of the tinplate makers’ lobby in their interest. Shah also stated that the rule existed for more than three decades, but was never implemented because of its impracticality.
In the letter dated July 6, Shah explained that usually the consumer packs of premium edible oils such as groundnut oil, mustard oil, sunflower oil, corn oil, among others, were available only in new containers.
“Only the bulk consumers of cottonseed oil, palmolein re-use the containers. But these containers are made with special coating under specific guidelines, hence there are negligible chances of hazardous materials coming in contact with the oils,” Shah said. Shah expressed fears that the implementation of the rule will escalate the cost of existing tin containers from ₹70 per unit to ₹100 due to probable shortage.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has stated that oil crushing units were required to use fresh tinplate containers for edible oil packaging and not to re-use tin or plastic containers.
The Department of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, had issued an advisory on July 2, 2020 asking all States to ensure strict compliance with Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2011, wherein the re-use of tin and plastic containers for edible oils and fats is restricted.
However, edible oil crushers body, Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) had last week appreciated the move by the Centre and pitched for strict enforcement of restrictions on sale of loose edible oils and re-use of tin and plastic containers to ensure quality.
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...