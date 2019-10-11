Excess rains trim soyabean output by 18 per cent to 89.9 lakh tonnes, says SOPA

Excess rains in key producing states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have shrunk the soyabean crop for 2019 kharif season by close to a fifth, according to the processing industry.

In its preliminary crop estimates, the Indore-based Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA) has pegged the 2019 crop at 89.94 lakh tonnes with a margin error of 5 per cent. Output during 2019 is lower by about 18 per cent over previous year’s final output of 109.33 lakh tonnes.

“Crop is badly affected by about 15 to 30 per cent in the low lying areas of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to water logging,” SOPA said in a statement. Output in Maharashtra, the second largest producer, has seen a six per cent increase on rise in acreage. The average yield for 2019 is estimated as 836 kg/hectare as against 1,009 kg/hectare during the year 2018.

SOPA has estimated the acreage under soyabean at 107.61 lakh hectares, marginally lower than last year’s 108.39lakh ha. SOPA’s acreage estimate, which were carried out using satellite images in about 47 districts, was lower than the Agriculture Ministry’s figures of 113.98 lakh hectares.

SOPA officials had carried out crop survey during the last week of September and first week of October across 51 districts where the oilseed is grown. The survey included limited crop cutting experiment, interaction with farmers, traders and visit to mandis.

In M.P, the crop is seen lower by 31 per cent at 40.10 lakh tones over last year’s 58.18 lakh tonnes. Acreage was lower in MP by 4 per cent at 51.95 lakh ha as against last year’s 54.10 lakh ha. Main affected districts due to heavy rains in M.P include Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam.

Similarly in Rajasthan, the crop suffered extensive damage due to heavy rains in Baran, Pratapgarh and Jhalawar districts. In Rajasthan, the production is seen lower at 6.5 lakh tonnes (8.95 lakh tonnes last year)

In Maharashtra, the soyabean crop did face moisture stress due to weak rainfall in districts such as Latur, Beed and Osmanabad. Output in Maharashtra is seen higher at 36.29 lakh tonnes (34.34 lakh tonnes) on marginal increase in area at 37.36 lakh ha (36.39 lakh ha)

Production is too seen lower in other states such as Telangana, Karnataka, Chhatisgarh and Gujarat.