Export ban on Bangalore Rose, Krishnapuram onions lifted

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka growing rose onions can breathe easy as the government has decided to lift the export ban on the small onion variety known for its pungency.

On September 14, the Centre decided to ban export of all onion varieties from the country to increase domestic availability and to check the price of the kitchen-staple vegetable.

While the ban is still in force for most onion varieties, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) decided to allow export of 10,000 tonne each of the Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram (KP) onions, which are in high demand in many Asian countries rather than in domestic market. These varieties are mainly grown for exports.

According to a DGFT notification issued on Friday, rose onion exports will be allowed only through the Chennai Port and have to be completed before March 31 next year.

Certification needed

An exporter from Bengaluru must get a certificate from the horticulture commissioner of Karnataka government certifying the item and quantity of the Bangalore Rose onions to be exported. This certificate has to be subsequently registered at Additional DGFT office in Bengaluru.

Similarly, those exporting KP onions have to get a similar certificate certifying the item and quantity from assistant director of horticulture in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, and this has to be registered at the DGFT office in Chennai.

Farmers have been demanding the lifting of the export ban on the rose onion variety as there is no demand for it in the domestic market. This onion variety, which is more pungent and smaller in size, is much in demand incountries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Sri Lanka.

Last September too, the government has banned export of these small onions along with other varieties, but the ban was later lifted in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.