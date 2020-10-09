Export ban on Bangalore Rose, Krishnapuram onions lifted

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka growing rose onions can breathe easy as the government has decided to lift the export ban on the small onion variety known for its pungency.
On September 14, the Centre decided to ban export of all onion varieties from the country to increase domestic availability and to check the price of the kitchen-staple vegetable.
While the ban is still in force for most onion varieties, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) decided to allow export of 10,000 tonne each of the Bangalore Rose and Krishnapuram (KP) onions, which are in high demand in many Asian countries rather than in domestic market. These varieties are mainly grown for exports.
According to a DGFT notification issued on Friday, rose onion exports will be allowed only through the Chennai Port and have to be completed before March 31 next year.
An exporter from Bengaluru must get a certificate from the horticulture commissioner of Karnataka government certifying the item and quantity of the Bangalore Rose onions to be exported. This certificate has to be subsequently registered at Additional DGFT office in Bengaluru.
Similarly, those exporting KP onions have to get a similar certificate certifying the item and quantity from assistant director of horticulture in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, and this has to be registered at the DGFT office in Chennai.
Farmers have been demanding the lifting of the export ban on the rose onion variety as there is no demand for it in the domestic market. This onion variety, which is more pungent and smaller in size, is much in demand incountries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Sri Lanka.
Last September too, the government has banned export of these small onions along with other varieties, but the ban was later lifted in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Built to a plan, this midsize motorcycle tries to deliver more features, bang for the buck, and packs as much ...
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Private Family Trust can cater to the dynamic needs of family members
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
₹1191 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012051220 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels. The stock jumped 4.8 per ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...