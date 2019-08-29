Farm profit to rise on better realisation, lower output

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Profit from farm produce is expected to increase by 10-12 per cent in this kharif season due to lower output leading to better realisation.
After three years of healthy growth, the kharif output could decline 3-5 per cent this time, due to lower acreage, and fall in yields due to uneven distribution of rains, said CRISIL Research’s Agriculture Report.
The delayed onset of monsoon has already led to a 6.4 per cent decline in paddy sowing as on August 22. Paddy accounts for over 30 per cent of kharif season acreage. However, area under cotton and maize cultivation would be higher, due to better price realised last season.
Floods in Maharashtra, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and weak rains in West Bengal and Marathwada are expected to affect output. “Additionally, higher rainfall in August is likely to increase pest attacks in maize and paddy, further impacting productivity,” it said.
Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL, said that the quick catch-up in South-West monsoon in August has led to excess rain and affected kharif crops. He also said that the soil moisture will improve, leading to a good rabi season. “Lower kharif output is expected to push up mandi prices of paddy, cotton, soy bean, maize and jute providing respite to farmers,” he added.
Hetal Gandhi, Director, CRISIL Research, said that the northern states are expected to reap the highest profits owing to a more favourable crop mix, limited dependence on rainfall and higher farm mechanisation.
However, the southern peninsula, which had been severely impacted by lower rainfall and drought-like situation over the past three years, is expected to show an improvement in profit.
Profit for farmers in Maharashtra is expected to be lower as an increase in profitability from cotton is expected to be offset by the shrinking profit in sugarcane and crop damage in Madhya Maharashtra.
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...