FarmERP to take B2C route to extend reach to farmers, consumers

Pune-based agri-tech enterprise resource planning platform FarmERP is setting up a B2C version of the software product to expand its reach among farmers and also connect them with consumers later this year.

“Right now our platform is being used by farmers through the businesses and FPOs. We would like to focus on connecting with farmers directly offering them climate smart and crop specific advisory besides providing market linkages with the consumers,” said Sanjay Borkar, CEO and Co Founder of FarmERP.

“B2C is very important step in 2021 as the market is mature and technology has penetrated with farmers using mobiles aggressively,” Borkar said.

Over 50,000 clients including large agribusiness companies are using FarmERP in about 25 countries to manage over five lakh acres. In India, the acreages managed using FarmERP is around one lakh acre and is growing, he said.

Apart from companies in agri-businesses, FarmERP also serves farmer producer organisations, financial institutions, insurance firms, research and development institutions among others. It has clients such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Coramandel, Maha FPC, Dharampal Satyapal Group, Indian Council of Agricultural Research and IFC among others.

“We are bullish on our growth as the agriculture sector has just opened up for technology deployment and post Covid there’s lot of traction. We would like to reach two million stakeholders in two years,” he said.

Crop specific advisory

FarmERP has partnered with the National Research Centre for Grapes to provide crop-specific advisory to the growers. It also plans to extend similar partnerships with other research institutions for other crops and proposes to offer weather linked crop advisory services relating to nutrition requirement, pest and disease management, he said.