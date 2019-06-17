Farmers advised to take organic farming route

Writer and practitioner of alternative medicine G Sivaraman did not mince words when he said, “we need to care about our health and Mother Earth.”

Concerns are being voiced on ecological safety and environmental hazards, but , “we fail to understand that we have neglected the soil and water, which are essential for farming,” he said, at the third edition of Uzhave Thalai, an agricultural conclave organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Cautioning about the challenges, Sivaraman said, “we are going to be ruled by P4 — Personalised, Participatory, Predictive and Preventive — medicine soon. While there is huge business potential and pharma companies are gung-ho about the prospect, it is crucial to understand the implication, he said. Organic will be the key going forward,” he said.