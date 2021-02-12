Farmers’ body want action against mills not paying FRP

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) has demanded that the State government must take action against sugar mills that have failed to pay Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) to farmers.
Sugar mills in Maharashtra have crushed 709 lakh sugarcane to produce 716 lakh quintals of sugar. Till last month about 22 per cent FRP was due.
SSS submitted a memorandum to State Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad saying that many sugar mills have breached the promise to pay the one-time FRP and are giving the amount in phases, while many mills have not paid any FRP to farmers.
The Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966 stipulates the payment of the cane price within 14 days of supply, failing which 15 per cent per annum interest on the dues is payable.
The Sugar Commissioner has assured farmers’ leaders that he will take action against mills that have failed to pay FRP in time.
According to the data provided by Sugar Commissioner office, 182 mills have to FRP of ₹9,148 crore, of which ₹7,115 crore has been paid. Mills have to pay ₹2,030 crore dues to farmers.
