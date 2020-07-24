Farmers expect the better price for onion

Lasalgaon, Asia’s largest onion market exported about 480 tonnes onion to Bangladesh this week through parcel train and traders said that more export is possible considering the rising demand. Farmers hope that onion prices will go up with the rise in export.

Nashik onion will go to Darshana and other markets in Bangladesh. According to traders in Lasalgaon, rising demand from Bangladesh is a good sign as onion stocks are piled up in storages due to lack of demand in the Indian market. Frequent lockdown and closure of the hotel industry have affected the demand.

The rate of bulb crop in Nashik is between ₹900-1100 ( per quintal) and it might only go up if demand in international market increases said traders. Farmers have been demanding that the State and Centre must purchase onion as stocks in storages are getting damaged and farmers would have to suffer heavy losses.

“As of now there is sufficient stock to cater the need of domestic and international market and there would be a shortage of onion,” said trader Jaydatta Holkar. He predicted that there would be not much fluctuation in price in the next few weeks.