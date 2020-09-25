Farmers protest against farm Bills in many States

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Farmers across many States in the country hit the streets on Friday, protesting against three farm Bills that seek to bring in sweeping changes in agricultural produce marketing regulations.
The nation-wide protest called by a number of farmer groups, most of them affiliated to the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, was near total in Punjab and Haryana, while widespread in States such as Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. However, States such as Gujarat that witnessed only a muted response to the protest call.
Farmers were protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and the Essential Commodities Amendment Bill — that the NDA government managed to get passed in Parliament over the last few days.
A statement from AIKSCC said, farmer unions are demanding that the President should not give his assent to these 'undemocratically' passsed Bills, the government should withdraw them and a Bill that provides legal guarantee for remunerative minimum support price to all farmers should be brought in.
While the first allows direct trade between farmers and private agribusiness firms outside designated mandis, the second prepares the ground for contract farming and the third takes away most restrictions on stock holding by the private firms.
Farmers blocked national highways and other major arterial roads in States such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab and Haryana. Farmers in Punjab also blocked trains, forcing the Railways to cancel many trains and reschedule freight and parcel trains. In Tamil Nadu, farmers protested at hundreds of centres, prompting the police to take action against protesting leaders. In Kerala, farmers backed by trade unions and others marched to 250 Central government offices and held demonstrations. In Karnataka, members of 34 farmer, labour and Dalit groups blocked the highways and roads, staging protests in various locations across the State. Farm leaders, who met the State Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and expressed their dissent against the Bills, said their protest would be intensified and a bandh has been called on Monday.
In Gujarat, the protests were confined to North Gujarat and that too mainly by market yard merchants to express their anger against the Centre’s decision to curtail the jurisdiction of APMCs for agri trade. Commission agents’ body, Unjha Marketyard Merchant Association at India's largest jeera market, observed a day’s strike opposing the Bills.
Jayanti Patel, President of the association, said, “This is a fight for our existence. We appealed to all the nearby APMCs merchants to join the strike today and we got support from some of them.”
Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, CPI Telangana State Secretary Chada Venkata Reddy alleged that the farm Bills would adversely effect about 87 per cent of the farmers. Protest dharnas were also held in some district and mandal headquarters in the State.
Some other States such as Assam, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttarakhand witnessed some spontaneous protests by farmers and workers, a statement from All India Kisan Sabha said. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said these agricultural laws will enslave the farmers, CPIM General Secretary demanded their withdrawal.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...