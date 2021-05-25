FCI, agencies buy 39 mt of wheat

The Food Corporation of India and State procurement agencies have procured nearly 39.1 million tonnes (mt) of wheat, 13 per cent more than about 34.5 mt procured during the same period last year from farmers in 12 States and Union Territories, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The government has set a wheat procurement target of 42.7 mt for the current year and procurement is still on in many States. The statement said as many as 40.81 lakh farmers have benefited during the current rabi marketing season with government agencies procuring wheat worth around ₹77,160 crore.

Similarly, around 77.3 mt of paddy, at a value of ₹1,45,928 crore, has been procured till date — up 60 lt more than previous year.