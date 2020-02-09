Fighting fungal pest: Chickpea could give mustard a tip or two

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
In its fight against pathogens, mustard can get some help from chickpea. Indian scientists studying a fungal pest that causes extensive damage to mustard and rapeseed crops found that the rabi pulses crop has an in-built mechanism in its genes to ward off the fungal attack, which they hope could someday come to the help of the important oilseed crop of India.
Researchers from the National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR), New Delhi, and Assam Agricultural University in Jorhat, led by NIPGR plant biologist Muthappa Senthil-Kumar, are looking for a better way to manage blight, a plant disease caused by fungus Alternaria brassicae, which can lead to a crop damage of up to 47 per cent in mustard. The pest also affects a variety of other crops, including cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower.
On an average, India grows mustard and rapeseed over an area of 6.18 million hectares with an annual production of 7.36 million tonnes, making it one of India’s main oilseed crops along with soyabean and groundnut.
It is said that the area under cultivation in India infected by Alternaria is nearly 2.97 m ha per year, if the climatic conditions are favourable for disease. In a bad year, the loss can be as high as 3.4 million tonnes.
Studies in the past have shown that the yield in a field infected by fungus Alternaria brassicae can come down by as much as by 47 per cent, if remedial measures are not taken.
“But the losses in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, where mustard is grown in huge quantities, are lower these days as farmers are more aware and apply fungicide during early days of infestation. However, the problem is severe in States like Assam where the crop was introduced later,” said Senthil-Kumar.
“Since mustard plant’s wild relative varieties do not have a resistance mechanism to fight the fungus, plant breeders all over the world were not able to develop rapeseed mustard varieties that are blight-resistant through conventional breeding or modern biotechnological approaches. Highly infectious, this fungus can infect the host plant at all stages of growth. As a result, it is currently controlled through chemical fungicides,” Senthil-Kumar told BusinessLine.
The NIPGR scientists, who worked with Assam Agricultural University researchers, quite accidentally stumbled upon chickpea plants which, despite being in an adjoining plot to an Alternaria-infected field, remained unaffected. The team, comprising Senthil-Kumar, his NIPGR colleague Urooj Fatima and AAU scientist Priyadarshini Bhoralim reported their findings in the journal Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions recently.
Such plants are normally called non-host plants as they resist the pest’s attempt to destroy them. “We came across several crops that can do this to Alternaria, but chickpea was more efficient in doing it,” said Senthil-Kumar.
According to him, non-host resistance (NHR) is the most durable resistance against fungal pathogens. While Alternaria typically penetrates the epidermis or the stomata of a host plant, this is unable to deploy this attack on plants protected by NHR. To protect mustard crops from this fungus, scientists are studying the mechanisms of NHR in order to develop improved crop varieties.
The Indian scientists found that the chickpea actively suppressed the fungal development, penetration, and colonisation even after hours of infection. They also studied chickpea transcripts to pinpoint several genes involved in the plant’s pathogen defence.
“These genes are interesting candidates for additional study to determine their precise involvement in NHR,” said Senthil-Kumar, adding that these genes could then be transferred to mustard plants to develop blight-resistant crops.
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
It was a comeback week for the Sensex and the Nifty after the Budget day slump, but they face key hurdles ...
Widens the scope of e-assessment
The overall impact of the personal tax rate revision is likely to be marginal: DK Srivastava, Chief Policy ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...