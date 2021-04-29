First electric tractor in the country tested at MP’s farm machinery institute

The first-ever electric tractor in the country has been tested at the Central Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (CFMTTI) in Budni, Madhya Pradesh.

An official statement said that CFMTTI had received an application for an electric tractor under confidential test initially. Accordingly, it tested the tractor and released the draft test report in February this year.

After the release of the draft test report, the manufacturer sought for conversion of the nature of the test from “confidential to commercial” and the competent authority accepted the request from the manufacturer.

Accordingly, the test report was released as a commercial test report. The electric tractor will be more environmentally friendly than other types of tractors.

CFMTTI obtained the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories Certificate of Accreditation for Central Motor Vehicles Rules Test Laboratory on March 30.

The accreditation will provide third-party attestation relating to a conformity assessment body conveying the formal demonstration of its competence to carry out specific conformity assessment tasks. Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) is a body that includes testing including medical laboratory, calibration laboratory, proficiency testing provider, certified reference material producer.

In view of quality consciousness in domestic trade, testing centres and laboratories have to “demonstrably operate at an internationally acceptable level of competence”, the release, issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, said.

Laboratory accreditation is a process through which an authoritative body gives formal recognition of technical competence for specific tests or measurements, based on third party assessment and following international standards.