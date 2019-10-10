Flowers Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:06:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Anthorium
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)2400.006033800.004030-
Lotus
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)1.00-87.518.0062503750-
Orchid
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)34450.00928.3675600.001717-
Published on October 10, 2019
TOPICS
floriculture