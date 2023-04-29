Patanjali Foods Limited and Telangana State Co-operative Oilseeds Growers Federation will invest ₹1,050 crore each to set up palm oil processing facilities in Telangana.

These are among the ₹7,218 crore worth of investment proposals that came up during the daylong conference organised by the Telangana government.

As many as 28 companies signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the government at the conference.

Varun Beverages Limited and Four Zero LLP will set up a beverage manufacturing unit with an outlay of ₹829 crore, while Jurala Organic Farms & Agro Industries signed an agreement to set up an ethanol plant with an investment of ₹550 crore.

“Modi Naturals Limited with set up a distillery for ethanol, solvent extraction of rice bran oil, and a refinery to process the oil with an investment of ₹325 crore. Masqati Dairy Products and Heritage Foods will invest ₹242 crore and ₹150 crore respectively to set up processing plants,” an official of Investment Telangana said.