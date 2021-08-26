FoodTech Expo drawing good response from visitors

The 11th edition of FoodTech India, the region’s premier food processing and packaging expo, has been drawing good response from exhibitors and visitors from across Asia.

Around 45 trade buyers from Sri Lanka visited the expo and there were five from Bangladesh and Nepal, Joseph Kuriakose, Director, Cruz Expos, organisers of the show said. The three-day expo which will conclude on Thursday is being held virtually due to Covid restrictions.

Food processing industry is one of the least affected and the fastest recovering industries from the effects of Covid and the response that received for the show stands testimony to this, he said. Though being held virtually, the show also provided all business networking opportunities available as in a physical expo. And by being online, it can be accessed from anywhere in the world, he added.

Visitors can access the expo at: https://foodtech.floor.bz/cast/login

The 42 exhibitors who display their products and services this year include major packaging companies as well as ingredients and flavour suppliers who exhibited their products and services.

Cruz Expos, the organisers of the show, have recently organized similar virtual expos on agri-business and boat and marine sectors in October 2020 and February 2021.