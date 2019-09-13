Forest Products Prices

as on : 13-09-2019 12:06:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)26.00-69.774526.00180180-
Wood
Maholi(UP)700.0046.4427422.0022022015.79
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)42.00366.67936.00290290-
Rura(UP)28.5014717.00300300-
Bhehjoi(UP)18.00-14.291008.00250250-
Jhansi(UP)7.00-53.3360.0066156240-
Nakud(UP)2.00NC230.003103055.08
Published on September 13, 2019
