Forest Products Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)54.00107.694948.00180180-
Katra(UP)12.50-28.57958.00390390-2.50
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)5.00-10.007200--48.57
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)760.0031.0338696.60400330-
Sindholi(UP)97.0073.216308.00250250NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)63.0046.511756.00290280-
Viswan(UP)45.0095.652388.003003009.09
Rura(UP)28.501.791000.00300290-
Gangoh(UP)6.306.78308.604404256.02
Lakshar(Utr)2.50-50155.40200200-
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00100108.004550435051.67
Published on October 03, 2019
