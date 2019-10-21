Forest Products Prices

as on : 21-10-2019 12:59:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)35.00-37.55234.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)19.00216.67216.0082008200-35.69
Dharampuri(TN)1.38-59.88335.3840004000-33.33
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)706.0011.5144058.00360350-
Misrikh(UP)126.50-48.898609.20290280NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)63.00-8.72126.00290290-
Rura(UP)28.50NC1286.00290300-
Payagpur(UP)18.50-17.78913.00350450-
Viswan(UP)4.00-842574.0030030020.00
Published on October 21, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber