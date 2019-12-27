Forest Products Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:06:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-25512.0081508150-25.91
Wood
Rudrapur(Utr)3015.00-19.0674015.00300225-
Rura(UP)29.50-16.92801.80300295-
Payagpur(UP)17.70-13.241894.40350350-20.45
Gangoh(UP)7.20-1.37699.804404452.33
Published on December 27, 2019
