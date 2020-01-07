Forest Products Prices

as on : 07-01-2020 04:22:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)50.00-100.0013500--10.00
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-10.007900--22.93
Chintamani(Kar)2.00-4.004500--
Wood
Katra(UP)83.50-167.00390--
Sindholi(UP)75.00-21.05340.00250250NC
Misrikh(UP)56.00-112.00280--3.45
Viswan(UP)12.00-24.00300-20.00
Gangoh(UP)6.2012.7323.404404403.53
Thanabhawan(UP)5.00-10.00300-1.69
Nanuta(UP)2.00-4.00400-NC
Published on January 07, 2020
