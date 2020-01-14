Forest Products Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:12:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Mumbai(Mah)20.00-16.67188.001350013500-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)7.0025060.0079007900-22.93
Wood
Katra(UP)98.000.72557.60390390-
Sindholi(UP)86.0013.16858.00250250NC
Rura(UP)29.503.51233.00320300-14.67
Nanuta(UP)4.00-2022.00400400NC
Published on January 14, 2020
forestry and timber