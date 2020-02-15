Forest Products Prices

as on : 15-02-2020 05:31:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)1050.00-26.0612372.0031031512.73
Viswan(UP)450.0036501044.00250300NC
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)215.38-430.764000-33.33
Gangoh(UP)7.104.41142.004454502.30
Nakud(UP)2.2083.3319.003053105.17
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC10.004450445034.85
Published on February 15, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber