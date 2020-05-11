Forest Products Prices

as on : 11-05-2020 12:11:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.00-34.29810.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Tumkur(Kar)14.00-85.262096.001400014000-
Published on May 11, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber