Fresh ‘low’ forecast as ‘Gulab’ remnant swamps West India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a watch later tonight (Tuesday) for a fresh low-pressure area off the West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts even as a predecessor remnant depression from erstwhile cyclone ‘Gulab’ and an associated belt of heavy to very heavy rainfall has moved into Telangana and adjoining Marathawada and Vidarbha in the morning.

The depression was located about 25 km North-West of Nizamabad and 260 km South-South-East of Nagpur, and will trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over East Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan during the course of the day today while it would be heavy to very heavy at isolated places over Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch.

Helpful monsoon features

The depression will move West-North-West and weaken into a well-marked ‘low’ by the afternoon and emerge into the North-East Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast by Thursday evening where it might build further traction. It will continue to influence regional weather for as long.

The North-East Arabian Sea already hosts a circulation which will likely merge with the incoming well-marked ‘low.’ On Tuesday, an east-west trough runs from North Konkan to the incoming depression.

The main land-based monsoon trough passes through along its normal alignment from Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Indore, centre of the depression over Telangana and adjoining Marathawada and Vidarbha, Jagdalpur, Kalingapatnam and onward into East-Central Bay where a fresh ‘low’ is brewing.

Heavy to very heavy rain

In its forecast outlook for tomorrow (Wednesday), the IMD saw heavy to very heavy rain and extremely heavy fall lashing Saurashtra and Kutch while it will be heavy to very heavy over East Gujarat and Konkan. On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rain is forecast over Saurashtra and Kutch.

Heavy rainfall is forecast on Thursday also over Jharkhand, plains of West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal as the fresh low-pressure area forming in the Bay extends impact.

Detailed outlook for today

A detailed rain outlook for today (Tuesday) is: Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls for East Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa; heavy to very heavy over plains of West Bengal, Marathawada, Saurashtra and Kutch; heavy over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

Windy conditions predicted

Squally winds (40-50 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) may prevail over North-West and adjoining East-Central Bay and along and off the West Bengal coast, South-East Arabian Sea along and off the Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area, the Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area; and South-West and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

An extended outlook for October 3-5 (after the monsoon draws to a formal closure on September 30, Thursday) predicts fairly widespread to widespread rainfall for most parts of the country except North-West and adjoining Central India and Gujarat, where it will be isolated to scattered.

US agency outlook

The US Climate Prediction Centre has forecast above-normal rainfall across parts of India and the Maritime Continent (Indonesia et al.) during the week September 29-October 5 attributed to a low-amplitude Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) pulse with enhanced convection persisting over the Indian Ocean and extending into the South China Sea/West Pacific beyond India’s territorial waters.