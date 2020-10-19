Fresh rains for Peninsula as new ‘low’ looms

Lumix G review: Built for content creators
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning over Odisha and Peninsular India except Kerala during the next four days in the run-up to formation of a new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has pointed to a preparatory cyclonic circulation materialising over the Central Bay of Bengal on Monday afternoon. A weather-maker trough originates from this circulation and runs across peninsular India as a narrow corridor replete with focused activity.
This trough will likely persist for the next 3-4 days hosting rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning over the region under its footprint. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday, and over Odisha on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, private forecaster Skymet Weather has declared formation of a full-fledged low-pressure area over the Central Bay on Monday and expects it to become well-marked soon. The weather system is expected to persist over the Bay or the next three days with gradual intensification.
It could shift close to North Odisha and West Bengal coasts and intensify as depression on Wednesday and as a deep depression the next day.
As a deep depression on Thursday, it would position itself close to the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast and move across Bangladesh towards Assam and Meghalaya while weakening.
The re-curving track of this system would likely clear North-West and Central India free of weather activity and pave way for resumption of withdrawal of erstwhile South-West monsoon since most parts of the region right up to the East over North Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will remain dry during this phase.
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...