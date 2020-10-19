Fresh rains for Peninsula as new ‘low’ looms

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning over Odisha and Peninsular India except Kerala during the next four days in the run-up to formation of a new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has pointed to a preparatory cyclonic circulation materialising over the Central Bay of Bengal on Monday afternoon. A weather-maker trough originates from this circulation and runs across peninsular India as a narrow corridor replete with focused activity.

This trough will likely persist for the next 3-4 days hosting rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning over the region under its footprint. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday, and over Odisha on Wednesday.

Skymet calls out ‘low’ in Bay

Meanwhile, private forecaster Skymet Weather has declared formation of a full-fledged low-pressure area over the Central Bay on Monday and expects it to become well-marked soon. The weather system is expected to persist over the Bay or the next three days with gradual intensification.

It could shift close to North Odisha and West Bengal coasts and intensify as depression on Wednesday and as a deep depression the next day.

Monsoon withdrawal process

As a deep depression on Thursday, it would position itself close to the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast and move across Bangladesh towards Assam and Meghalaya while weakening.

The re-curving track of this system would likely clear North-West and Central India free of weather activity and pave way for resumption of withdrawal of erstwhile South-West monsoon since most parts of the region right up to the East over North Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will remain dry during this phase.