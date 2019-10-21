Fruits Prices

as on : 21-10-2019 12:59:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Badayoun(UP)60.00251322.0054005450120.41
Ch. Dadri(Har)50.00-5.66429.005500530037.50
Shahjahanpur(UP)35.002.94138.0060406020-
Fatehabad(UP)15.00257.14544.60535055501.90
Mainpuri(UP)11.00-8.33415.6049504920-13.16
Basti(UP)6.5030235.8047804780-9.13
Sahiyapur(UP)6.5018.18433.8048254790-8.96
Muzzafarnagar(UP)6.00NC350.0045604550-8.80
Lalitpur(UP)5.00-16.67294.4050505040-0.20
Sambhal(UP)5.00-16.67246.2048504450-
Dadri(UP)5.00NC226.00470046001.08
Kannauj(UP)4.2010.53171.2064506450-0.77
Noida(UP)3.6020020.4038965213-
Rura(UP)3.5029.63624.2036003100-34.55
Sandila(UP)2.80-12.552.6056705650-
Palampur(HP)2.002544.806000500020.00
Kurali(Pun)2.00-2014.00450035005.88
Bangarmau(UP)2.00-2098.8057505700-10.16
Kangra(HP)1.90-9.52134.6035003500-12.50
Jarar(UP)1.9011.7658.2028804160-35.28
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.805.8844.9036503600-27.00
Sikanderabad(UP)1.70-57.564.6030003300NC
Maur(Pun)1.60-40.7429.604500400050.00
Chaandpur(UP)1.50NC22.002600250085.71
Dhuri(Pun)1.00254.80350040002.94
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-23.0810.6047754800-
Naugarh(UP)1.002581.6048004850-8.57
Ghiraur(UP)1.00NC13.2047804710-20.33
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)142.5010.8920592.20285270-
Manathavady(Ker)65.00-7.144207.5024002800-17.24
Kannauj(UP)38.50101855.6024002350-2.04
Payyannur(Ker)38.005.564168.004400480025.71
Payagpur(UP)37.00-74.00800-12.68
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)35.0052.171660.0085080013.33
Mainpuri(UP)22.001000733.002260228018.95
Shahjahanpur(UP)21.50-43.002545--
Perumbavoor(Ker)13.00-13.331606.0040004000NC
Maranelloor(Ker)9.82182.18451.5040004600-
Pulpally(Ker)6.0020414.0036003600111.76
Sikanderabad(UP)6.00100170.801100110010.00
Fatehabad(UP)5.20NC573.201200122020.00
Ch. Dadri(Har)5.00-7.41208.0026002700100.00
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00-16.67628.0052005300188.89
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.00NC262.0026003000-13.33
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC262.80460048002.22
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.50-2.78158.204600450012.20
Attingal(Ker)3.30NC179.605000560051.52
Maudaha(UP)2.70827.0023002240-
Palampur(HP)2.6073.33107.4035004000-
Pattambi(Ker)2.604252.004800480012.94
Noida(UP)2.60136.3612.2013751025-
Rura(UP)2.50NC695.8013001300-35.00
Sambalpur(JK)2.20-37.1498.4025002400-
Khairagarh(UP)2.10NC455.2010501150-36.75
Jarar(UP)2.1090.9185.401260134023.53
Channapatana(Kar)2.00-50204.0028003700-42.86
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.00NC76.006000600033.33
Ghiraur(UP)2.00-9.09327.802350226014.63
Chamba(HP)1.92-41.82101.163100260016.98
Kurali(Pun)1.808034.801650155013.79
Zira(Pun)1.8012546.6018002000-
Bilaspur(HP)1.60-27.27176.802900250026.09
Bangarmau(UP)1.6014.2977.202100210016.67
Punalur(Ker)1.50NC54.0054002200200.00
Kangra(HP)1.407.69145.803750375050.00
Rudrapur(Utr)1.30306.6011001100-
Chathanoor(Ker)1.20-14.29357.60600060009.09
Irikkur(Ker)0.80-11.1156.404500450040.63
Dhampur(UP)0.7016.676.601100850-
Puramattom(Ker)0.60-1.203900--
Guava
Badayoun(UP)1.20-20447.802230220065.19
Mango
Gopiganj(UP)8.00-2068.0035003500-
Basti(UP)6.0033.33136.80287028605.13
Fatehabad(UP)5.20NC466.102450232010.36
Dadri(UP)4.00-20171.002900275013.73
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC203.502645261019.14
Noida(UP)2.20-4.402463--
Lalitpur(UP)1.90-2487.3033453320-
Kangra(HP)0.80-11.1148.605500500034.15
Naugarh(UP)0.80NC49.80288028608.68
Orange
Lalitpur(UP)1.40-26.3279.102940291515.29
Papaya
Fatehabad(UP)5.20NC629.0013001300-1.52
Badayoun(UP)5.0066.67459.002550260021.43
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.5075277.002620262057.83
Palampur(HP)3.00NC72.0028005000-50.88
Lalitpur(UP)2.40-20326.8013301305-37.85
Dadri(UP)2.00100252.0025002500NC
Nautnava(UP)1.00-5016.0018501850-
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)10.00NC1132.0030002800-14.29
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC76.6043004300-17.31
Pomegranate
Ch. Dadri(Har)18.00-28190.006500650030.00
Mainpuri(UP)5.50-8.33130.80445043005.95
Basti(UP)5.00-44.44182.0049704960-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC100.0038803870-
Lalitpur(UP)2.20-4.35211.0039453935-14.61
Kannauj(UP)2.0011.11133.805850580018.18
Bangarmau(UP)1.80-1081.20475047007.95
Sandila(UP)1.80-2838.6044504440-
Dadri(UP)1.50NC170.8038503850-12.50
Kangra(HP)1.00NC68.0055007500-26.67
Sikanderabad(UP)0.80-11.1115.8028002890-12.50
Jarar(UP)0.7016.6734.604460444012.91
Published on October 21, 2019
