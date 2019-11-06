Fruits Prices

as on : 06-11-2019 11:01:57 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Lakhimpur(UP)12.0050653.0055505600-13.55
Haridwar Union(Utr)5.50-31.25107.2017001650-8.11
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC232.004900485063.33
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)100.00NC9884.002170215020.56
Rajpipla(Guj)95.00-3.5521325.20270280-
Haridwar Union(Utr)11.5091.67224.6010501070-4.55
Perumbavoor(Ker)7.00-12.51762.0040004500-11.11
Ranniangadi(Ker)3.602.8646.204800460020.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC300.001450138081.25
Guava
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)8.38-49.0986.1645004000-
Haridwar Union(Utr)0.60NC8.801300900-7.14
Papaya
Lakhimpur(UP)5.0066.67383.602700285031.07
Haridwar Union(Utr)3.00NC124.001200120020.00
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00NC1236.0025002500-50.00
Pomegranate
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)10.64265.641030.627500750087.50
Lakhimpur(UP)4.00NC380.60502050005.46
Haridwar Union(Utr)0.60NC4.803100305055.00
Published on November 06, 2019
