Fruits Prices

as on : 29-11-2019 12:22:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Faridabad(Har)51.001552744.0040004000NC
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)48.7030.211925.0030003000NC
Tanda Urmur(UP)18.0012.51550.6040004000-33.33
Badayoun(UP)15.00-6.252258.005800570065.71
Phagwara(Pun)9.9039.44593.5025742912-27.29
Azamgarh(UP)9.50-5620.0052755250-3.74
Shahganj(UP)7.80-2.5125.4048104860-
Mirzapur(UP)7.00401641.006050586510.20
Naanpara(UP)6.50-14.47324.40550055005.77
Sahiyapur(UP)6.00-25550.8049504950-5.26
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.00NC468.0046004610-6.60
Haridwar Union(Utr)4.00-27.27151.2017001800-8.11
Garh Shankar(Pun)3.83126.63261.2838004000-20.83
Noida(UP)3.50NC119.4047504700-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.2014.29558.4031003100-31.87
Rudauli(UP)3.007.1490.8053005360-5.36
Gohana(Har)2.80NC146.005000500066.67
Sambhal(UP)2.70-18.18366.6044003850-
Khatauli(UP)2.6018.1857.6031203140-
Rura(UP)2.50NC717.0046004600-16.36
Jhansi(UP)2.204.76171.4055255540-4.08
Achalda(UP)2.0066.6751.205600560069.70
Sindholi(UP)2.0010034.0045004500-
Chaandpur(UP)2.0010051.002650260039.47
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10146.60458045507.76
Sandila(UP)1.70-15110.0056655650-
Konch(UP)1.60-27.2719.2045104500-
Fatehpur(UP)1.5015.3899.8055605550-6.71
Kangra(HP)1.20-14.29172.6045004500-25.00
Kiratpur(UP)1.10NC70.003500350016.67
Meham(Har)1.0066.6749.605000500011.11
Anandnagar(UP)1.002544.2052105200-
Tundla(UP)1.002583.8045504500-12.50
Mukkom(Ker)0.9028.57105.6095009500NC
Maur(Pun)0.8033.3359.603500400016.67
Chandoli(UP)0.80-33.33113.2051004800-16.67
Solan(HP)0.60-94.726432.9250005000-16.67
Dinanagar(Pun)0.60-4016.0024002600-
Banana
Jalore(Raj)800.001677.7822731.922100225010.53
Ravulapelem(AP)303.0029.493342.00800700-
Rajpipla(Guj)88.8010.3122999.80240240-
Payyannur(Ker)38.005.565480.003400350021.43
Manathavady(Ker)27.00-105416.0019001800-34.48
Fatehpur(UP)25.0035.14708.20194019454.86
Phagwara(Pun)13.80-35.511007.60800825-3.03
Koduvayoor(Ker)10.00NC2814.0036003800-5.26
Longleng(Nag)10.00-23.08250.00490047002.08
Payagpur(UP)10.00-61.54547.00650650NC
Naanpara(UP)8.407.69428.4012751275-25.00
Kipheri(Nag)8.00-42.8644.0049004600-
Kayamkulam(Ker)7.00NC816.0032003200NC
Kothamangalam(Ker)7.00-12.5456.002500220013.64
Haridwar Union(Utr)7.00-7.89300.8010601045-3.64
Meham(Har)6.00100420.601500150025.00
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC610.004500440018.42
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)5.00NC827.6010501200NC
Kasganj(UP)5.0025208.002370236019.70
Thrippunithura(Ker)4.00NC386.0020002400-16.67
Achalda(UP)4.0010067.2023002300187.50
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC385.2030003000-28.57
Pulpally(Ker)3.00-25506.002600230030.00
Puramattom(Ker)3.0015.3859.0036003600-
Achnera(UP)2.80-6.67259.402450245047.59
Pattambi(Ker)2.50-37.5318.80350035007.69
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.50-37.5254.0022003000-
Jhansi(UP)2.504.17471.402515252061.74
Vamanapuram(Ker)2.1031.2526.6048005200-
Konch(UP)2.10-16128.402220224023.33
Sindholi(UP)2.0010086.008501100NC
Chamba(HP)1.89-3.08129.94270027003.85
kalanwali(Har)1.60-77.14135.002000200011.11
Rura(UP)1.50-40755.202300170015.00
Kangra(HP)1.10-8.33171.003250375025.00
Harippad(Ker)1.00-50114.0040005000NC
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC42.002200260022.22
Kurali(Pun)1.0011.1153.201900185026.67
Tundla(UP)1.0025243.202500250023.76
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.9012.5104.803300330010.00
Tenning(Nag)0.90-404.8049004600-
Irikkur(Ker)0.80NC81.204500450050.00
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC54.004000400017.65
Angamaly(Ker)0.60-4020.0020002000-9.09
Divai(UP)0.60NC43.2011901190NC
Chikoos(Sapota)
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)5.9031.11138.0015001500-
Grapes
Mukkom(Ker)0.60NC54.6065006500NC
Guava
Faridabad(Har)18.0080189.0025002750-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00NC24.40196195-
Noida(UP)2.0033.3325.8019001800-
Phagwara(Pun)0.70-12.535.2034004300-
Kinnow
Phagwara(Pun)0.80-76.47868.249521500-17.58
Kangra(HP)0.7016.6791.6030003750-33.33
Mango
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)7.8240.652104.606500650062.50
Azamgarh(UP)5.0025401.003260327530.40
Kasganj(UP)2.402095.50294029606.91
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00NC256.502700275022.17
Naanpara(UP)1.505056.3025002500-
Shahganj(UP)1.20-2562.403510350020.62
Noida(UP)1.202030.0031002960-
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60-14.2919.407300530069.77
Orange
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)92.00-184.001325--
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)11.8049.37319.401500150050.00
Noida(UP)2.00-42.8637.0054005300-
Gohana(Har)0.80NC9.6025002500-37.50
Kangra(HP)0.8033.332.80650065004.00
Mukkom(Ker)0.7016.6732.2045004500NC
Papaya
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)7.6033.33382.802000200073.91
Noida(UP)5.002533.0022252500-
Haridwar Union(Utr)3.00-14.29150.001300130030.00
Jhansi(UP)2.8012185.402230223528.16
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.5025336.002450246054.09
Badayoun(UP)2.4020545.402500250013.64
Konch(UP)1.101017.402300232053.33
Azamgarh(UP)0.70NC209.2024252375-
Kangra(HP)0.60-14.295.204250275046.55
PineApple
Kuruppanthura(Ker)2.00-50143.0016002200NC
Harippad(Ker)1.00NC74.0040003000NC
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC110.604300430053.57
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)1.0011.11329.002350250011.90
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60-2562.403300330043.48
Pomegranate
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)7.48-16.611165.387500750087.50
Faridabad(Har)6.0050460.604500400028.57
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.0011.11847.004000450014.29
Azamgarh(UP)5.0025380.805510552518.75
Udaipur(F&V)(Raj)4.7095.83336.0050004500150.00
Meham(Har)2.00NC112.006000600020.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00NC142.4040004000-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.00-9.09170.8029002900-
Naanpara(UP)1.8028.5778.0070007000-
Rudauli(UP)1.805.8821.605250512038.16
Noida(UP)1.50-2538.0042504200-
Jhansi(UP)1.20-7.6987.005030502561.74
Sandila(UP)1.00-16.6771.4057605750-
Kangra(HP)0.8014.2986.60750085007.14
Shahganj(UP)0.70-3097.405100506024.39
Published on November 29, 2019
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)