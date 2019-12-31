Fruits Prices

Apple
Gazipur(UP)9.0020662.2052505300-9.48
Rudauli(UP)5.0025182.0055605540-0.71
Gohana(Har)1.60NC252.603800380026.67
Naraingarh(Har)0.90-54.0853.8045004200-10.00
Naugarh(UP)0.80NC122.805850582511.64
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.562.8061005940-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.70-3022.0058005600-
Mawana(UP)0.60-4031.205445488062.54
Vilaspur(UP)0.54-5.2643.587120682035.62
Banana
Payyannur(Ker)36.0012.56272.0033003200-8.33
Pampady(Ker)12.0020994.0037003700-11.90
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00-11.112224.004500400028.57
Kothamangalam(Ker)8.00NC514.0018002200-18.18
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00-16.67900.0033003600-29.79
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC457.2034003400-10.53
Thrippunithura(Ker)3.00-25448.0024002400NC
Maranelloor(Ker)2.48-66.58636.3439003900-11.36
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.00NC45.0042003800-2.33
Irikkur(Ker)0.80-11.1194.604000450014.29
Guava
Gohana(Har)1.00NC19.0025002500212.50
Mawana(UP)1.00NC22.0018901980-
Naraingarh(Har)0.77-37.99.2037003800-26.00
Kinnow
Gazipur(UP)4.00-11.1117.003600260028.57
Naugarh(UP)0.70-308.203355325042.77
Papaya
Nautnava(UP)2.00NC54.0019001850-
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)5.00NC1532.003500400016.67
Pomegranate
Chandigarh(Grain/Fruit)(Chd)26.47309.121365.0250005000-9.09
Rudauli(UP)3.6012.588.205310534039.74
Naraingarh(Har)0.9212.211.2045005000-40.00
Published on December 31, 2019
