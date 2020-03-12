Fruits Prices

as on : 12-03-2020 03:08:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Badayoun(UP)16.00-20656.005760575027.43
Tanda Urmur(UP)8.0060314.0050005000-16.67
Farukhabad(UP)5.00-16.6798.0060506150-3.97
Lakhimpur(UP)4.00-99.531945.6060501570-11.29
Gazipur(UP)2.80-37.7853.40640059003.23
Jangipura(UP)1.60-6011.2064005700-
Balrampur(UP)1.00-71.4314.0065005800-4.41
Gohana(Har)0.80-1.606500-NC
Dhandhuka(Har)0.70-3033.8088008300-
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC30.8095009500-9.52
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.533.2058105800-
Ghiraur(UP)0.60-14.2915.4049804960-4.23
Banana
Rajpipla(Guj)77.50243481.0011501150434.88
Lakhimpur(UP)70.00-503860.002170215017.30
Payyannur(Ker)34.00-5.561322.0020002000-44.44
Perumbavoor(Ker)14.0075258.0030003000-
Manathavady(Ker)13.004488.0013001300-45.83
Puramattom(Ker)6.00100132.0040004500-
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC200.0030002800-21.05
Farukhabad(UP)4.50-2596.00230023004.55
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)2.50-45.6535.6012001200-
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.50-58.3334.0022003000-
Ch. Dadri(Har)2.30NC89.2023002300-
Bilaspur(HP)1.70-19.0559.4036003900NC
Pattambi(Ker)1.50NC34.0022002200-48.84
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC6.0022002200NC
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80-11.1136.8025002300-34.21
Dhandhuka(Har)0.7016.6731.6023002400-
Ghiraur(UP)0.70NC28.802420241015.24
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC15.6026002600-33.33
Grapes
Farukhabad(UP)7.5015025.004200415016.67
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)0.60-1.204200--
Guava
Badayoun(UP)8.50-15193.001800183016.88
JackFruit
Farukhabad(UP)6.0010030.0021002500-16.00
Kinnow
Moga(Pun)22.10-24.57393.6016001400-
Tanda Urmur(Pun)1.50NC6.0022002300-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.20NC29.822200220037.50
Mango
Gazipur(UP)9.50265.38184.003700376054.17
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC150.70310031006.90
Gohana(Har)1.40-37.603500-NC
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC13.503300380010.00
Orange
Farukhabad(UP)6.5062.524.5022002300-24.14
Chaandpur(UP)4.00-7.00750--
Papaya
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-16.67646.001850185019.35
Badayoun(UP)7.00-36.36247.001860182075.47
Farukhabad(UP)6.005020.001800185024.14
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.00-8.002000--
Chaandpur(UP)1.50NC17.00750900-21.05
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)9.0080302.004000400033.33
Kuruppanthura(Ker)3.005015.0018002200NC
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC26.0043004300NC
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60-14.2917.803300330010.00
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)8.00-46.67620.00487048201.88
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.50NC130.0050005000-
Farukhabad(UP)3.005036.0042504550-1.16
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC29.0054005425-
Published on March 12, 2020
TOPICS
Fruits and vegetables (commodity)