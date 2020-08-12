Fruits Prices

as on : 12-08-2020 06:30:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)130.00-60.615346.0090007500-21.74
Bandrol(HP)88.60107.01688.2072501000030.63
Kullu(Patli Kuhal)(HP)54.5044.18335.6045004000-
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)47.00193.75162.001150012000-
Bhuntar(HP)32.20-7.2164.405000550011.11
Sitapur(UP)22.00103655.0070507050-4.73
Mandi(Takoli)(HP)21.8054.61134.204500450040.63
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00503021.4070807100-6.23
Mangalore(Kar)10.00233.33110.001100011000-
Durg(Cht)7.00-14.631010.209000800012.50
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC324.0012550155505.91
Jaunpur(UP)3.50-56.25307.6072507300-15.70
Barnala(Pun)3.1525.518.5030002500-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.0020094.6055007500-35.29
Muktsar(Pun)3.00-2514.0070007000-
Firozabad(UP)2.60-10.34879.4063506300-
Kathua(JK)2.404.3570.0060005000-
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.20-15.3850.00180001800028.57
Chalakudy(Ker)2.00NC42.001407519050-12.31
Bijnaur(UP)2.00-20205.807220725066.74
Malout(Pun)1.60-57.8950.4035003000-46.15
Basti(UP)1.50-25314.6064006500-22.42
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC146.0070707100-2.88
Firozepur City(Pun)1.202027.805250550023.53
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00-5030.007950795058.68
Sahnewal(Pun)1.00-2.002500--
Teliamura(Tri)1.00NC50.402100021000-
Utraula(UP)1.00-16.6799.6077007750-
Kottakkal(Ker)0.80-6072.60765087505.52
Sangrur(Pun)0.80-65.2212.6040007000-
Karvi(UP)0.8033.3357.6071357200-8.53
Mukkom(Ker)0.70-22.22153.8095009500NC
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)70.004012540.00225022704.65
Sitapur(UP)69.001.4711411.00225022402.27
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)68.00-33.335108.002650275043.24
Payyannur(Ker)25.00254304.003700350037.04
Bathinda(Pun)20.00-20777.00130013008.33
Chalakudy(Ker)15.00NC216.0041253425-8.80
Firozabad(UP)14.503.572222.6018501870164.29
Parappanangadi(Ker)12.009.09182.0033003300-
Muktsar(Pun)12.00-14.2990.0017001700-15.00
Faridkot(Pun)11.00-40.54231.3214001500-17.65
Pattikonda(Pun)10.5524.12204.5013001500-18.75
Kottayam(Ker)10.00NC120.0035003500-20.45
Firozepur City(Pun)10.00-13.04794.4015501750-18.42
Manathavady(Ker)9.50-84.173509.603000260030.43
Rura(UP)8.0014.29259.0055004500323.08
Manjeri(Ker)6.00NC360.00355027509.23
Koduvayoor(Ker)5.00-44.44622.00340034003.03
Kayamkulam(Ker)5.00NC484.003800280026.67
Mukkom(Ker)5.0066.67616.0034003400-22.73
Kathua(JK)4.804.35543.402800280012.00
Channapatana(Kar)4.00-42.86302.0032003500-36.00
Kasargod(Ker)4.0010046.002950255031.11
Kapurthala(Pun)4.00-81.82352.00800800-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.5040259.8027002550-1.82
Ranniangadi(Ker)3.301012.6035003400-25.53
Attingal(Ker)3.20-3.03143.6040003500-11.11
Mangalore(Kar)3.00NC88.0028002000-
Kottakkal(Ker)3.0050214.0026002750NC
Thrippunithura(Ker)3.00NC374.0025002400-37.50
Bijnaur(UP)3.00-25223.40250024502.46
Karvi(UP)3.0025343.80210020502.44
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.9026.0959.6026002600-45.83
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33272.002600260013.04
Shillong(Meh)2.00-33.33186.0040004000NC
Utraula(UP)2.00-9.09145.6026002600-
Bhuntar(HP)1.3018.1843.3622602250-10.32
Malout(Pun)1.00-33.3329.2019001700-5.00
Pabiacherra(Tri)0.8033.3312.4010501600-
Ghiraur(UP)0.70NC95.6021602160-4.00
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC45.6038003800-9.52
Chikoos(Sapota)
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)11.0083.33208.0022002500-12.00
Durg(Cht)4.205478.4040003800-38.46
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.70NC40.805000500011.11
Grapes
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)7.00-30678.0025002500-16.67
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC268.0040504050-38.17
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.703.8536.8060006000NC
Chalakudy(Ker)2.00-33.3340.0065755050-56.31
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC81.804350435022.54
Guava
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.30-20.6947.6040004000-20.00
Dasuya(Pun)2.00NC12.0013503000-
Malout(Pun)0.60-705.2020002200NC
JackFruit
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)35.00-23.912612.0010001000-33.33
Firozabad(UP)2.50-10.71362.201620165062.00
Unnao(UP)1.202043.4015001500-29.41
Lime
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC57.0040267728-40.98
Mango
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)126.00-17.113081.0030003000-33.33
Ludhiana(Pun)69.0097.141682.0018002000-
Ludhiana(Pun)38.008.571682.0026002000-
Durg(Cht)28.506.341776.0050005500NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00-23.08186.0021502150-
Firozabad(UP)5.70-16.181468.6024802440-
Durg(Cht)4.60-11.54390.206500600052.94
Bathinda(Pun)4.0030096.0040003500-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.00275106.2025005250-41.18
Firozepur City(Pun)3.0020188.404500450020.00
Basti(UP)2.60-25.71473.7031403100-3.98
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.30-11.5449.2065006500-27.78
Barnala(Pun)1.80-2.7137.24348838507.32
Malout(Pun)1.308.33105.804000400042.86
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.2050106.205000525017.65
Kathua(JK)1.2050230.2055005000-
Sangrur(Pun)1.2033.3321.6035004100-32.69
Muktsar(Pun)1.00NC19.8035003500NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-50130.1025502550-18.40
Kathua(JK)0.80NC230.2050005000-
Utraula(UP)0.70NC53.1026002600-
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)0.60-2532.0021502150-28.57
Orange
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)46.00-52.582724.0038004000-24.00
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC33.00857670506.53
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.7017.3946.006000600020.00
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC101.105450565025.29
Papaya
Ludhiana(Pun)62.00-124.002500--
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)39.00-20.411286.0011001000-15.38
Lakhimpur(UP)10.0042.861605.0021502190-4.44
Bhuntar(HP)8.70987.519.0050001700-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.0025579.001960196524.05
Kullu(Patli Kuhal)(HP)4.80-56.3633.2025004500-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.00-6.002000--
Shillong(Meh)3.00-6.001350--
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.60442.6024002400-40.00
Bandrol(HP)2.50-78.2668.4034504500-
Nanjangud(Kar)2.00-6090.0010001000-
Kathua(JK)1.60166.6718.403000350071.43
Muktsar(Pun)1.505018.0025002500-
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)1.00-8056.001500700-
Barnala(Pun)0.74-33.9317.322212190076.96
Firozepur City(Pun)0.70NC53.802250225040.63
Sangrur(Pun)0.70-1.401000--
Muktsar(Pun)0.60-1.201750--
PineApple
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)46.00-30.31448.003800150052.00
Shillong(Meh)6.00NC141.0022002200-12.00
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC270.0024502350-36.36
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC48.0026762421-51.53
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.20-15.3854.403000300020.00
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC151.60245025502.08
Pabiacherra(Tri)1.60-3.201320--
Plum
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00NC16.0055006000-
Pomegranate
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)127.00-54.485894.0080007500NC
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)24.001100178.0025002500-
Jaunpur(UP)7.00180189.00540055509.09
Lakhimpur(UP)7.00401116.60570057006.54
Mangalore(Kar)4.00-5064.0032003000-
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)3.0050178.0045002500-
Basti(UP)2.00-50553.2051505100-12.71
Kathua(JK)1.9011.76147.607500750025.00
Firozabad(UP)1.70-19.0571.0039703920-
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.202079.408000725018.52
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-33.33126.005120510047.98
Muktsar(Pun)0.60NC4.4055005500-
Utraula(UP)0.60-2574.8045004500-
Barnala(Pun)0.53NC6.3448004339-16.52
TenderCoconut
Pandavapura(Kar)1000.0042.8651000.00180009000100.00
K.R. Pet(Kar)975.00NC40820.001000010000-
Mandya(Kar)400.00NC102880.001700011000100.00
Srirangapattana(Kar)400.00-46.679014.00150001000042.86
WaterMelon
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)33.00-38.893066.00800900-33.33
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC113.80155015003.33

Published on August 12, 2020
