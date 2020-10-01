Fruits Prices

as on : 01-10-2020 02:42:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Azadpur(Del)5219.70-10439.404500-44.23
Bahraich(UP)12.8050.59563.0054005500-14.96
Allahabad(UP)5.00-752320.0058005800-12.12
Raibareilly(UP)4.00-11.11174.606050600042.35
Faizabad(UP)2.0033.33142.4050005200-1.96
Paliakala(UP)2.00-20144.80649065005.70
Charra(UP)1.308.33155.605100513010.87
Atarra(UP)1.00-23.08132.00610061005.63
Tulsipur(UP)1.002580.8052005200-
Banana
Pilibhit(UP)30.003.452120.402460247593.70
Unnao(UP)22.5019.05154.8022002225-
Azadpur(Del)19.50-32.291289.80185018509.47
Bareilly(UP)18.5072.91704.0024202450-6.92
Etawah(UP)18.0012.51720.0023752400-12.04
Mahoba(UP)17.30-11.731442.8020602070-5.50
Channapatana(Kar)8.00166.67374.0032003500-34.69
Raibareilly(UP)8.00NC434.0018751875-1.32
Barabanki(UP)8.0033.33929.80235023606.82
Shillong(Meh)3.00-25261.0040004000NC
Auraiya(UP)3.00-14.29243.2024002400-18.64
Tulsipur(UP)2.7035214.8025002525-
Naanpara(UP)2.50-21.88403.602400240077.78
Charra(UP)1.20-14.29181.2020802080-16.80
Atarra(UP)0.80-11.11207.0020202020-8.18
Guava
Azadpur(Del)22.5085.9597.4032033078-
Shillong(Meh)2.00NC8.0035003700NC
Lime
Azamgarh(UP)4.5012.520.0030503075-
Etawah(UP)3.50759.0028003500-
Faizabad(UP)3.00-6.003200--
Pilibhit(UP)2.502514.502850291017.28
Barabanki(UP)1.80-5.266.302860345027.11
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-506.0024602960-25.00
Raibareilly(UP)1.00252.8028004050-
Unnao(UP)1.00-2.002875-66.67
Mahoba(UP)0.8014.293.9030603300-
Atarra(UP)0.60-1.203000--
Orange
Azadpur(Del)221.3037.541565.8027922792-34.31
Papaya
Azadpur(Del)175.30-33.6510979.40858858-59.77
Shillong(Meh)6.00NC103.0028002800-12.50
Azamgarh(UP)5.0025494.2023402300-0.85
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.00NC718.0018601720-24.08
Pilibhit(UP)4.0060686.8021002060-9.48
Barabanki(UP)3.0066.67314.802190218019.02
Faizabad(UP)2.8021.74231.8027002700-20.59
Channapatana(Kar)1.00NC14.00700800-22.22
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC52.00800700-27.27
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC150.6020752060-5.68
Unnao(UP)1.0042.8658.002325230034.78
Mahoba(UP)0.7016.6763.402315230044.69
PineApple
Azadpur(Del)257.1070.727311.8026502650-15.42
Plum
Pune(Pimpri)(Mah)24.00-48.0012--
Pomegranate
Aatpadi(Mah)115.0027.78520.00510048008.51
Azamgarh(UP)22.0010868.0045404540-8.28
Kopargaon(Mah)8.00-11.11114.0060006000-14.29
Unnao(UP)3.206.67121.2046004600-6.12
Rudauli(UP)1.90-5393.20455046401.11
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC170.005650550050.67
Naanpara(UP)1.5087.5171.4045004450-10.00
Mahoba(UP)1.202078.604835485019.38
Shrirampur(Mah)1.00NC16.0017002000-43.33
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-33.3355.0048004800-14.67
Atarra(UP)1.00-23.08129.40477548202.69
Barabanki(UP)1.00-37.5249.2045404560-16.70
Raibareilly(UP)0.80NC74.60470048005.62
Tulsipur(UP)0.80-50135.8044504000-
Auraiya(UP)0.70-3042.6045504550-
WaterMelon
Azadpur(Del)24.50-71.3119071.202500240092.31

Published on October 01, 2020
