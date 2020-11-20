Fruits Prices

as on : 20-11-2020 11:52:35 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Parimpore(JK)300.00-16.8520677.164850485010.23
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)97.74288.472274.685500550022.22
Badayoun(UP)15.00-252323.60590059007.27
Udhampur(JK)14.0016.67594.604500450012.50
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)13.0062.5842.0031503150-37.13
Lakhimpur(UP)13.00-3.74008.406850683022.32
Noida(UP)5.00-16.67815.805540555016.63
Rajnandgaon(Cht)3.00NC180.006700670034.00
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)2.4060345.805000400042.86
Reasi(JK)1.805065.8045004600-
Bangalore(Pun)1.606083.403600300080.00
Balrampur(UP)1.60-20320.606000590020.00
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.50NC183.806600500032.00
Dhanura(UP)1.00NC63.403300330032.00
Mawana(UP)1.00-41.18122.205550535054.17
Shadabad(UP)1.00-9.0955.6052005160-
Bindki(UP)1.00NC95.80582058307.18
Tikonia(UP)1.00-41.185.406640518532.80
Kangra(HP)0.90-10218.168000650077.78
Solan(HP)0.74-15.915949.9250005000NC
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)250.00-3.8519638.0021502160-2.27
Parimpore(JK)81.0012.59990.0027002700-12.90
Rajnandgaon(Cht)8.80100552.2020002200-9.09
Udhampur(JK)8.00NC691.2026002600-13.33
Perumbavoor(Ker)8.00-33.331456.005000500025.00
Noida(UP)5.00-28.57341.0023002300-
Kuttoor(Ker)3.60NC612.0021002100-32.26
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)3.0020377.2027002900-1.82
Hasanpur(UP)3.0020712.202500250066.67
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC436.0022002000NC
Shadabad(UP)2.0011.1196.4020502100-
Zira(Pun)1.5050287.8017001800-5.56
Kangra(HP)1.30-7.14244.3232503750NC
Reasi(JK)1.101068.6038003800-
Kullu(HP)1.00-16.67177.8029002900-3.33
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC38.40240023004.35
Sitarganj(Utr)1.00NC133.201500140015.38
Solan(HP)0.757.1412471.1621002100-12.50
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)0.7016.6720.6021502150-28.57
Harippad(Ker)0.56-44169.1225002500-50.00
Guava
Noida(UP)3.00NC272.4020502000NC
Kinnow
Bangalore(Pun)7.00NC46.002738180037.73
Khanna(Pun)7.00-23.08175.6010001000-66.67
Mango
Noida(UP)3.00NC673.5023652400-25.51
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.0011.11148.8050005250-23.08
Rajnandgaon(Cht)0.90NC75.5040004000NC
Harippad(Ker)0.85NC21.3040004000-20.00
Kangra(HP)0.60-25143.2455004500-15.38
Orange
Parimpore(JK)189.0053850.00420042007.69
Rajnandgaon(Cht)3.00NC99.4030003000-14.29
Khanna(Pun)1.50-31.8278.8035003500NC
Udhampur(JK)1.00NC89.2030003000-
Kangra(HP)0.70NC10.4045004750-30.77
Papaya
Kattakada(Ker)850.00844.441885.0035003500-22.22
Lakhimpur(UP)6.508.332002.4023002310-15.44
Noida(UP)6.00-14.291182.0018701850-
Badayoun(UP)2.60-13.33862.00195019252.63
Dhanura(UP)1.00-16.6769.60900900-5.26
PineApple
Perumbavoor(Ker)4.00-601328.0025002500NC
Angamaly(Ker)1.00NC122.0040004000-6.98
Harippad(Ker)0.65-23.53133.9020002000-50.00
Pomegranate
Parimpore(JK)36.0033.333006.00105001050010.53
Lakhimpur(UP)3.00-6.251735.20536053607.85
Noida(UP)2.50-16.67693.806075607044.64
Kangra(Jassour)(HP)1.00NC126.40147501250034.09
Kangra(HP)0.8014.29128.6010000850017.65
Shadabad(UP)0.8014.2944.0046804680-
Mawana(UP)0.70-3019.2063705800-

Published on November 20, 2020
