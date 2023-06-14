The crucial G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting would be held in Hyderabad for three days from Thursday, June 15, 2023, to June 17, 2023.

“This event will witness one of the major impactful discussions where global leaders will be exchanging ideas to address worldwide possibilities in achieving sustainable agriculture,” the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had said on June 12 that three meetings of the agriculture working group were held earlier in Indore, Chandigarh and Varanasi. The final meeting is in Hyderabad.

Agenda

“The main agenda of the meeting includes food security, sustainable agriculture for nutritional food, agriculture development under the leadership of women, agriculture, and biodiversity, and changes needed in the agriculture sector to face climate change,” Reddy said.

“Besides India, 29 other countries will participate in the three-day event,” he added. Key persons from 10 international organisations would also participate.

