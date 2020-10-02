Gates open for urad import: Why this move when harvest is on?

CX 400BT: Sennheiser sound for the rest of us
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
The government on Thursday showed a green flag for import of 1.5 lakh tonnes of urad (black gram) till March 31, 2021.
In a public notice issued on October 1, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated that the 1.5 lakh tonnes of urad shall be distributed equally, or for the quantity applied, whichever is lower, amongst eligible and verified applicants who were allotted quota for import of urad in June, 2020. The applicants will have to ensure that the import consignments of urad reach the Indian ports on or before March 31, 2021.
The pulse processing industry has welcomed the development as it will bring down market prices and benefit consumers. Commenting on the DGFT decision, Bimal Kothari, Vice-Chairman, IPGA, said that the import will not harm farmers. “It will cool down prices to a certain extent but will not materially impact prices for farmers.” The estimated domestic market output in urad (in Kharif season) about is 21.5 lakh tonnes. Against this, the import of 1.5 lakh tonnes is not a large enough quantity to bring down prices below MSP, said Kothari.
For kharif 2020-21, the minimum support price for urad is ₹6,000 per quintal. However, the spot price of urad on October 1 at Gondal market in Gujarat was ₹6,605 per quintal.
Prices have gone up sharply over the past two months (rising from ₹5,855 a quintal in the first week of August) due to reports of destruction of standing crops following rains in key producing areas.
Speaking to BusinessLine, ZL Bheda, Chairman of IPGA and Director, Bheda Brothers, said, “As against the government’s 21.5 lakh tonnes estimated production, the market estimates urad output of the season at about 12-14 lakh tonnes. This is the reason why prices sky-rocketed…”
The stock of urad will be entirely coming from Myanmar, as it is the only country that produces urad.
Interestingly, price of Myanmar urad has gone up in a day by about $100 per tonne following the news from the DGFT. Myanmar traders were asking for a price of $900 per tonne for their urad on October 2 (Friday); up from their ask price of $800 per tonne on October 1.
At $900 per tonne, the imported urad price works out to almost the same level of price in the domestic market prices at around ₹6,600 per quintal, said pulse traders who spoke to BusinessLine.
“We are not buying Myanmar urad. We expect domestic prices to fall amid higher arrivals in the next few weeks as harvests finish and arrivals start,” said a urad trader requesting anonymity.
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
The Portofino gave Ferrari the reach into the GT Spider segment. The model now gets an update and the latest ...
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...