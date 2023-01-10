Godrej Agrovet Ltd said it has become the first company to be awarded a verification certification under the Indian Palm Oil Sustainability (IPOS) Framework, in recognition of the sustainable practices adopted by its oil palm business.

The certification was presented to the Chief Executive Officer of Godrej Agrovet’s Oil Palm Plantation business Sougata Niyogi.

The IPOS Framework, established by the Solvent Extractors Association of India with assistance from Solidaridad, the Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research, and SOPOPRAD lays down a set of environment-friendly, economically viable and socially beneficial practices and guidelines. It is aimed at facilitating the well-being of farmers while ensuring that the growth is sustainable from environmental & social perspectives.

India, the world’s largest consumer of palm oil, is pushing ahead with its own ambitious plans to boost its production of the commodity

“This certification is a result of our commitment in supporting farmers to enhance their farm management skills that lead to improved productivity. We are grateful to the Indian Palm Oil Sustainability Framework (IPOS) for recognizing our efforts and look forward to achieving greater milestones in the near future,” Niyogi said.

Over the years, Godrej Agrovet has developed plantations across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Recently, Godrej Agrovet, has signed MoUs with Assam, Manipur and Tripura State governments for development and promotion of oil palm cultivation in the region under the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) scheme. The MoUs signed are in line with the company’s long-term strategy to be the catalyst of India’s edible oil mission through sustainable growth of oil palm production and doubling of farmers’ income.