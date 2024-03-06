Despite the widespread misconception that agriculture is a male-dominated field, the country’s data reveals a different reality. In India, 86.1 million women, accounting for 60 per cent of all female workers in the country, are employed in agriculture.

The percentage of women who depend on agriculture for their livelihood is as high as 84 per cent in rural India. On the other hand, in the agri-businesses too, women continue to be outnumbered by men across positions, revealed the first edition of Godrej Agrovet’s ‘Women in Agriculture’ summit.

Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, GAVL, said there is an urgent need to create an eco-system that thrives to promote women not only on the farm fields but also the ones in agri-businesses.

As India strives towards a future of sustainable development, empowering women across the value chain, recognising their significant contributions becomes non-negotiable, he said.

Godrej Agrovet will partner with the Agriculture Skill Council of India and the Future Agriculture Leaders of India to nurture one lakh women in the sector for better employment opportunities and economic upliftment, he added.

Agriculture Skill Council of India works towards capacity building by bridging gaps and upgrading skills of farmers, wage workers, self-employed and extension workers engaged in both organised and unorganised segments of agriculture and allied sectors.

Mallika Mutreja, Head - Human Resources, Godrej Agrovet, said feminization in agriculture will aid us adapt best practises and address the structural inequalities which is key for the industry to realise the potential of women farmers.