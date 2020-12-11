Good arrivals hit tea prices in Kochi auctions

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
Tea prices in Kochi auctions continue to witness a declining trend, with fresh arrivals hitting demand. However, the drop in good liquoring varieties was less compared to other grades in sale number 50.
The declining trend was reflected in the average price realisation that dropped to ₹177 per kg vis-à-vis ₹189 in the previous week. The quantity offered in CTC dust at 9,60,939.60 kg was mostly absorbed by blenders and packeters.
Also read: Covid-19 pulls down India’s tea production; 152 mkg already lost
The market for good liquoring teas was lower by ₹5 to ₹10, and sometimes more as the sale progressed, while the remainder was irregular with a drop of ₹10 to ₹15. There was improved demand from loose tea traders and upcountry buyers, while export demand was confined to the bottom of the market. Exporters covered only a very small quantity, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis, said.
In orthodox dust, the quantity offered was 13,500 kg and the market was lower, witnessing some withdrawals.
The leaf market was also lower with Nilgiri brokens and whole leaf in orthodox grades tending to ease. The quantity offered was 2,22,141 kg, with 94 per cent being sold. Exporters to CIS countries and the Middle East lent fair support. However, their participation was higher compared to last week.
Also read: Tea Board fixes price for farmers at 87% more than last year
In CTC leaf, the market for brokens and Fannings was lower by ₹5 to ₹10, but as the sale progressed the drop plateaued. The demand from upcountry and Kerala buyers was subdued.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...