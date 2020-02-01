Agri Business

Good news on farm front: Record rabi sowing at 66 million hectares

T V Jayan New Delhi | Updated on February 01, 2020 Published on February 01, 2020

File photo   -  The Hindu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who gets ready to present her second Union Budget has some good news from the farm front. At 662 lakh hectares (lh), the rabi sowing in the current season is among the highest. According to the data released by the Agriculture Ministry, this nearly 10 per cent more than 605 lh in the corresponding week in the previous season.

Planting of all crops, barring oilseeds, is higher than that in same period last year. Wheat has been planted over 336 lh (12 per cent more than same week last year), pulses over 161 lh (6 per cent), coarse cereals over 56 lh (17 per cent) and rice is sown over 29 lh , which is 14 per cent more than last year. The acreage under oilseeds is 80.29 lh, which is a slightly lower than 80.36 lh in the same period last year.


 

Crops

Area Sown

(in lakh hectares) 
 2018-192019-20 difference (between 2018)
Wheat

336.18

299.30

12.32%

 
Rice

28.80

25.31

13.80%

 
Pulses

161.17

151.78

6.19%

 
Gram

107.21

96.19

11.45%

 
Lentil

16.07

16.91

-4.98%

 
Fieldpea

9.64

10.46

-7.77%

 
Kulthi

5.15

5.43

-5.07%

 
Urdbean

7.63

7.53

1.35%

 
Moongbean

6.19

6.10

1.54%

 
Coarse cereals

55.69

47.77

16.58%

 
Jowar

30.22

25.03

20.75%

 
Maize

16.98

14.78

14.86%

 
Barley

7.82

7.20

8.57%

 
Oilseeds

80.29

80.36

-0.08%

 
Rapeseed & Mustard

69.51

69.76

-0.35%

 
Groundnut

4.76

4.59

3.65%

 
Linseed

3.46

3.44

0.48%

 
Total Crops

662.13

604.52

9.53%

 
Published on February 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Andhra Pradesh bananas for exports head to JNPT by train