Govt creating 50,000 tonne of onion buffer to curb price rise

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The Centre has started creating a buffer stock of 50,000 tonne of onion to check prices in the coming months in view of drought conditions in producing states, a senior food ministry official said on Tuesday.
Wholesale prices at Lasalgaon in Maharashtra, Asia’s largest wholesale market for onion, increased by over 29 per cent to ₹ 11 per kg on Tuesday against ₹ 8.50 per kg on the same day a year ago, as per official data. In the national capital, retail onion prices are ruling at ₹ 20-25 per kg depending on the varieties, as per the trade data.
“Due to drought conditions in producing region, the production of rabi onion is expected to be lower. The likely shortfall in production may put pressure on both availability and prices during the lean season,” the official told PTI.
Cooperative Nafed, which has been asked to undertake the procurement under the Price Stabilisation Fund, has so far purchased about 32,000 tonne of rabi (winter) onion, the only variety that can be stored and used later during the lean period after July. Besides onion, the official said the government is creating buffer stock of 16.15 lakh tonne of pulses this year.
Key onion growing states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are reeling under drought conditions this year.
As per the first estimate, onion production in the current 2018-19 crop year ending June is estimated to be slightly higher at 23.62 million tonne as against 23.26 million tonne in 2017-18. The government is expected to revise the estimate later factoring drought impact on production. Harvesting of rabi crop, which accounts for 60 per cent of India’s onion production, is almost complete. India has three seasons for onion - kharif (summer), late kharif and rabi (winter).
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor